Ex-Wasteserv official innocent of having revealed sensitive information

The Marsascala Family Park.

A former Wasteserv surveyor accused of disclosing sensitive information related to the Marsacala Family Park has been cleared of the charges, after a court found that the man accusing him was not a credible witness.

Joseph Mifsud had been investigated and charged after fellow Wasteserv employee Alfio Sciberras named him as the man who had revealed the name of a failed bidder for the family park project. Mr Mifsud had steadfastly denied the charge.

Wasteserv employees testified during the trial that at the time of the alleged incident, the company's offices lacked space and members evaluating family park bids were forced to make do and discuss the bids wherever they could, including at times in the staff kitchenette.

Joseph Bezzina, the secretary of the evaluation committee, explained in court that Wasteserv offices were open to all and employees had to make use of a printer in the common area, even when confidential documents were involved.

Although sensitive documents were kept in lockers, these could easily be opened since the keys matched all the locks, he said.

The court also heard from Director of Contracts Francis Attard that mail containing recommendation reports sent to him by the evaluation committee was first opened in the department's registry before reaching him.

The court presided by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit found that the prosecution had failed to prove that Mr Mifsud - who had been a member of various adjudication boards without a blemish on his record - had done anything wrong.

Magistrate Stafrace Zammit said she was not convinced of the credibility of Mr Sciberras' claims, who, unlike the accused, was a newcomer at Wasteserv.

Moreover, given the fact that confidentiality was seriously compromised within Wasteserv's offices, the alleged information leak could have been committed by any employee.

The court therefore cleared Mr Mifsud of all charges brought against him.

Lawyers Giannella DeMarco and Gianluca Caruana Curran were counsel to the accused.