Chief Justice warns against judiciary bashing as Toni Abela becomes judge

Toni Abela (left) and Grazio Mercieca (right).

Chief Justice Silvio Camilleri warned against bashing and ridiculing judges and magistrates today as Labour's former deputy leader Toni Abela and former Gozo party president Grazio Mercieca joined the judiciary.

Dr Abela has been made a judge while Dr Mercieca is now a magistrate, with both men sworn in today in the course of a ceremony held in Valletta.  

The Chief Justice expressed certainty that both new members of the judiciary would manage to rise above their political past and said that comments ridiculing the judiciary were not right.

He said that such remarks were unjustified and made by those who disagreed with some decisions concerning the judiciary. 

Dr Camilleri said it was not the first time that lawyers involved in politics had become members of the judiciary, and that such appointees had always kept their distance from party politics upon joining the bench. 

The Chief Justice said members of the judiciary had to be treated with respect. Photo: Matthew MirabelliThe Chief Justice said members of the judiciary had to be treated with respect. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
