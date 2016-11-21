Advert
Monday, November 21, 2016, 19:53

Blaze destroys car in Gharghur

A young couple made a quick getaway this evening when their car caught fire as it was being driven at Triq ix-Xwieki, Gharghur.

The incident happened shortly after 7pm.

The car, a Mercedes, was destroyed. 

Photo - Charles Sammut - [email protected] Facebook Times of Malta.

