Blaze destroys car in Gharghur
A young couple made a quick getaway this evening when their car caught fire as it was being driven at Triq ix-Xwieki, Gharghur.
The incident happened shortly after 7pm.
The car, a Mercedes, was destroyed.
Photo - Charles Sammut - [email protected] Facebook Times of Malta.
