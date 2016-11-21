The ‘British’ way

I just had to respond to Peter Apap Bologna’s rant on ‘Commitment to an ideal’ November 12).

The ideal to which we should be committed and rejoice in is the will of the populace as expressed through the ballot box. I and my wife voted for Britain to remain in the European Union but we acknowledge that the majority wished otherwise and we accept that, we understand why and we will now make the best of the new situation – not whinging about the fall of the sterling.

Acceptance is the proper way forward as it is here in Maltaand if one thinks otherwisethen one should work for a different outcome at the next election or referendum.

The point that is missed is that Britain contains many independent-minded people who value freedom and do not like a stifling layer of bureaucracy coming from Brussels. The Brits want to make their own decisions and make their own mistakes too. It is not just an accounting exercise.

The same attitude can be seen in Malta and Gozo where there often is considerable resistance to abiding by the rules but the government here operates with a light hand and it seems to work so that these islands are a delight to live in.

The Maltese want to live in a country where the predominant culture, the way of living, is a Maltese way, just as the British are fearing that, with too much admixture, they are in danger of losing their ‘Britishness’.

It is just not true that Britain is turning her back on Europe and Theresa May has stressed this many times. Britain has always been part of Europe, enjoying a common culture, with major trading relations and many connections in the past as in the present. The EU represents an ideal, of European nations working together, stronger and peaceful, and I am sure the UK will do its best to avoid any serious fallout arising from Brexit and will go on working with its European colleagues including Malta but in a ‘British’ way.