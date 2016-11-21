Advert
Monday, November 21, 2016, 00:01 by

Alfred Brincat, Birkirkara

Interesting news

A couple of interesting news items were broadcast on NETTV in the 7.30pm news bulletin last Saturday.

Translated word for word from Maltese they reported that: “A young man was knocked down by a car driven by a young lady that was being driven in reverse” (the lady?).

They also said that “…the young man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital accompanied by an ambulance”. So maybe it was not a dream that I saw a young man walking hand in hand with an ambulance in the direction of Mater Dei!

