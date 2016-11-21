Top 5 Stocks in the S&P 500 after Trump

On November 9 2016, the world woke up to a new reality: Donald Trump elected as the 45th President of the United States.



The Republican victory ended up being the opposite of what investors had originally feared; markets rallied like there is no tomorrow.



The reason for this strong movement in markets following Trump's victory is a result of pro-growth policies which Trump has emphasised on prior to the election. These include:



Less regulation for Banks

President-elect Trump has mentioned concerns with the Dodd-Frank Act and the impact it has had on community banks and said that his Financial Services Policy Implementation team will be working to “dismantle” it.



Lower corporate tax rates

The tax plan put forth by President-elect Trump during his campaign proposed lowering the statutory federal corporate tax rate to 15 per cent from 35 per cent.

Fiscal stimulus

A plan put out by President-elect Trump’s senior economic advisors outlines up to $1 trillion in infrastructure spending over 10 years.

The above measures have led to a strong rally in specific sectors which will benefit from the measures mentioned above.

The top 5 performing stocks in the S&P 500 following the announcement of Trump being elected as the next President of the United States are as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation (market cap $49.34bln, price $92.43, 32% up YTD)

NVIDIA Corporation designs, develops, and markets three dimensional (3D) graphics processors and related software. The company's products provide interactive 3D graphics to the mainstream personal computer market.

Navient Corporation (market cat $5.34bln, price $17.62, 31% up YTD)

Navient Corporation's focus is in education loan portfolio management, servicing and asset recovery. The Company acts as a servicer for Department of Education and FFELP loans as well as private student loans.

Harman International (market cap $7.623bln, price $109.37, 28% up YTD)

Harman International Industries designs, manufactures, and markets audio and electronic systems. The company's automotive segment designs, manufactures and markets audio, electronic and infotainment systems for vehicle applications and its consumer segment designs, manufactures and markets audio and electronic systems for home, mobile, and multimedia.

Staples Inc (market cap $6.36bln, price $9.74, 25% up YTD)

Staples, Inc. retails office supplies, furniture, and technology. The company's customers include consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Staples serves its customers through office superstores, mail order catalogues, the internet, and a contract business.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (market cat $17.88bln, price $113.14, 25% up YTD)



Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial planning and services firm. The company provides financial planning, products and services that are designed to be utilised as solutions for its clients' cash and liquidity, asset accumulation, income, protection, and estate and wealth transfer needs.

Kohl's Corporation (market cap $9.92bln, price $55.29, 24% up YTD)

Kohl's Corporation operates a chain of family-oriented department stores. The company's stores feature apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products such as sheets and pillows; and housewares targeted to middle-income customers. Kohl's also offers online shopping as well as offers store credit cards.

