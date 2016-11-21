Advert
Monday, November 21, 2016, 09:04

Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The AS Cypria from Aliaga to Tanger Med (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferrry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the Green Fast (Ploce Ravenna) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Coneste from Valletta to Sfax, the Stjerneborg from Tripoli to Tunis, the Sagitta from Tanger Med to Gebze, the Janina from Al Khums to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the WMS Harligen from Ancona to Naples (Sullivan Shipping) tomorrow.

The Rio Blackwater from Damietta to Salerno (Bianchi Group) on Wednesday.

The Seago Antwerp from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Maersk Regensburg from Annaba to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Livorno (Sullivan Maritime) and the MSC Alexandra from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Thursday.

