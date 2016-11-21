Get 'em out by Friday

In the post-truth era characterised by the electoral victories of Premier Muscat, that Farage specimen and - Gawd'elp'us'all - Donald Trump, it is possible to say what you like and get away with it, because, hey, it's an opinion, ay?

My title evokes, for those of my vintage, an early Genesis number, which relates the trials and tribulations of the natives of Harlow New Town, who were subjected to the advances of unscrupulous developers who had this fervent desire to make more dosh.

Does this sound familiar?

We don't, as it were, have "a four foot restriction on humanoid height" but we do have Sandro Chetcuti hoping out loud that people will be paid "the right amount" to vacate their properties, because, don't you know, it's all about the money, the money and nothing but the money.

It doesn't seem to occurred to the people who drew up the "Meiserplann" (Teutonic spelling deliberate) that the natives of Paceville, our very own Harlow New Town, might not, actually, want to abandon their homes for the Greater Good, said "Greater Good" being the achievement of their Mammonary (it's not really a word, but is should be) desires by the developers.

Nor has it even appeared to cross Chetcuti's mind that people might want to keep their homes, rather than give them up, for however much of our money our Government is willing to hand over to them to make it possible for the developers to have their wicked way with Paceville.

What next, ethnic cleansing?