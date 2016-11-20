Ten-man Floriana overcome Pembroke

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Floriana survived the early dismissal of Mario Fontanella to see off Pembroke Athleta 2-1 at the Tedesco Stadium.

The Greens faced a tough task on their hands just seven minutes in, after striker Mario Fontanella was shown a straight red card for elbowing Pembroke defender Adrian Borg.

But despite being a player down, Floriana still managed to dominate proceedings.

On 11 minutes, Nicholas Chiesa’s fierce drive was somehow kept out by Matthew Calleja Cremona with the ball falling into the path of Jurgen Pisani but his shot was blocked by the Pembroke goalkeeper.

On the stroke of half-time, Steve Pisani sped into the area and crossed the ball towards Mauricio Vella who fired just over the bar.

Tedesco roped in Amadou Samb for Clyde Borg on the restart and the move turned out to be a masterstroke.

On the hour, Chiesa played in Samb who rounded Calleja Cremona but the Senegalese was blocked by the backtracking Asani Djelilj.

Floriana did find the breakthrough on 63 minutes when Samb picked Ignacio Varela inside the area and the Argentine beat Calleja Cremona with a firm drive.

The Greens doubled their lead on 74 minutes when in a quick foray, Varela was blocked by the onrushing Calleja Cremona but Samb was on hand to bundle the ball home.

Pembroke did manage to pull a goal back in stoppage time when Shola Shodiya found Borg who beat Matthew Grech with a firm header.

Amadou Samb was voted as the BOV Player of the match.