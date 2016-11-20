Chelsea beat Middlesbrough to go top of Premier League
Chelsea replaced Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough this afternoon.
It was the London side's sixth successive win without conceding a goal and put them a point ahead of the Merseyside club and Manchester City.
The league's leading scorer, Diego Costa, hit his 10th goal of the season to put them in front four minutes before halftime.
Middlesbrough, promoted last season, found it hard to make any clear chances. They remain in the bottom six, one point clear of the relegation places.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.