Aloysians keep their cool as handball season gets underway

Photo: viewresults.com

Heavy rain and strong winds could not stop handball fans from attending the first games of a promising new handball season yesterday.

La Salle Unique and HMS began the day's proceedings at the University complex, with La Salle fulfilling expectations and dominating throughout the game and especially in the first half 20-5.

However, HMS came back in the second half and showed that they have the potential to compete in the future, winning the second half by 11-14. It remains to be seen whether La Salle were saving energy for Luxol HC or if they ran out of fuel in the second half.

Aloysians Von Taine faced Luxol HC in the second game of the day. Both teams excelled defensively and played very different styles when attacking. Aloysians, with a 5-1 defence, were expected to play with fast breaks and quick transitions, while Luxol's 6-0 defence was hammering the opponent's goal from 9 metres out.

The lead changed hands three times throughout the tight game, but Aloysians were ahead most of the time. Eight minutes from the end Luxol had the chance to steal the game, but it was at this point that Aloysians showed why they are the favourites to win the title.

Aloysians forced Luxol to make mistakes in attack and grabbed every chance to score, despite a series of amazing saves by Daniel Tanti to keep Luxol HC in the game. The final score was 31-26.

The first week of the league ended how it was supposed to end, with an interesting and fascinating game between Kavallieri RS2 and Swieqi Gasan Mamo Phoenix.

Despite a rusty start from Phoenix, they managed to come back and finish the first half one goal ahead of Kavalieri.

Throughout the MHA cap Kavalieri had shown that it was a team that could can turn a game around, but on this occasion it proved those expectations wrong.

Phoenix dominated throughout the 2nd half, with Kavallieri not having an answer for their opponent's every move. The final 29:22 score should serve as a wake-up call for Kavallieri, though Phoenix should not feel overly comforted.

The first week of the Handball League showed that this year every game will be a major test, with no room for errors.

The second round of games will be held on December 17, with Luxol facing La Salle, Phoenix playing HMS and Aloysians squaring up to Kavallieri at the University Hall.

1 La Salle Unique 31-19 2

2 Swieqi Gasan Mamo Phoenxi 29-22 2

3 Aloysians Von Taine 31-26 2

4 Luyxol HC 26-31 0

5 Kavalieri RS2 22-29 0

6 HMS 31-19 0