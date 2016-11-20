What happens in Vegas

The SEMA Show, which was held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre from October 31 to November 3, is one of the leading automotive specialty products trade event in the world. It draws the industry’s brightest minds and hottest products to one place and provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more.

The 2016 SEMA Show drew more than 60,000 domestic and international buyers.

The show draws the brightest minds and hottest products

The displays were segmented into 12 sections and a new products showcase featured nearly 2,500 newly introduced parts, tools and components.

At the end of the show, which is a trade-only event and not open to the public, the top trending vehicle models in five categories were announced.

Selected by manufacturing exhibitors of the world’s premier automotive trade show, the SEMA Award winners were the Ford Mustang as the Hottest Coupe, the Dodge Charger as the Hottest Sedan, the Ford Focus as the Hottest Hatch, the Jeep Wrangler as the hottest 4x4-SUV, and the Ford F-Series as the Hottest Truck.