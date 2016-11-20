Ford Performance has pulled the covers off the new Mustang GT4, a turnkey racecar designed to compete in GT4 series around the world.

The car was unveiled at the 2016 SEMA Show. It was designed and engineered by Ford Performance and Multimatic Motorsports, and is based on the Ford Shelby GT350R-C that won the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge last month.

The Mustang GT4 was designed to compete in such tournaments as the GT4 European Series and the Pirelli World Challenge, facing opponents from the likes of Porsche and Aston Martin.

The Mustang GT4 is equipped to compete and win on tracks around the globe

David Pericak, global director of Ford Performance, said: “As the Mustang nameplate continually expands its presence in markets throughout the world, so does our relevant motorsport presence.

“The Mustang GT4 is equipped to compete and win on tracks around the globe, and we expect it to be as popular with racers as its production sibling is with consumers.”

The racer is powered by a 5.2-litre V8 that has been tuned for GT4 competition. The engine was jointly engineered, validated and built by Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines.

In addition to a vast number of technical updates beneath the car’s skin, including a six-speed Hollinger paddle shift transmission and a ZF-developed twin-plate racing clutch and flywheel, the Mustang GT4 has also been adorned with numerous aerodynamic enhancements.

These include a massive rear wing, an aggressive front splitter and a rear diffuser. Inside, there is a fully FIA-compliant roll cage and race-orientated dash logger from MoTeC.