Simply untaggable

The latest addition to the Audi family, the Q2, has just been launched in Malta.

The new Q2 is not just a scaled down Audi Q3. It represents a totally new segment for Audi and a completely new design direction than that of its larger brothers and of the total car market. In other words, it is unique. With its new octagonal radiator grille, coupe like roof line and distinctive concave flanks in the door area, the Q2 separates itself from its larger brothers in both looks and purpose.

However, this separation is only skin deep. The new Q2 retains all the virtues that have become synonymous with the Audi brand albeit in a new stylish and sporty package.

From its state-of-the-art-safety and driver assistance systems to its versatile and intuitive infotainment system, the new Q2 is a no compromise contender in this segment, offering all you would expect from any Audi.

Audi also offers a selection of six engines for the new Q2: Three TFSI and three TDI engines are available with power outputs ranging from 116 hp to 190 hp.

The new Audi Q2 starts from €24,900 (or €24,200 including the government scrappage scheme).