European production

Production of the Toyota C-HR crossover was officially launched at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey in Sakarya, Turkey. The Toyota C-HR became the eighth model currently produced in Europe and enters the C-segment with a fresh new take on the crossover. The new model is the third hybrid car produced in Europe, together with the Yaris Hybrid in France and the Auris and Auris Touring Sports hybrids in the UK.

TMMT will add the Toyota C-HR to its current production of the Corolla and the Verso, on the same line. It is the first hybrid-powered vehicle to be produced in Turkey.

“Hybrid defines Toyota. Since the first Prius in 1997 we have steadily convinced more customers around the world that hybrid vehicles are one of the best solutions to today’s environmental issues,” said Moritaka Yoshida, president of the mid-size vehicle company within Toyota Motor Corporation, who was on hand at the line-off ceremony at TMMT.

The Toyota C-HR is the first Toyota car outside Japan to be manufactured based on the Toyota New Global Architecture.

TMMT has hired an additional 2,000 new members in the months leading up to the start of production. The additional plant investment at TMMT is around €350 million euros, taking the cumulative investment in the plant to €1.7 billion since it started operations in 1994.