A successful performance

The Audi Q2 and the Audi A5 Coupé both finished triumphantly in the 2016 Golden Steering Wheel awards. The premium carmaker from Ingolstadt won in both the Compact SUV and Sports Car categories. Together with an international panel of experts, readers of Auto Bild magazine and the Bild am Sonntag newspaper selected the best automotive newcomers of the year.

The prize, among the most coveted honors in the automotive industry throughout Europe, was presented at the Axel-Springer-Haus in Berlin.

Auto Bild and Bild am Sonntag have been presenting the Golden Steering Wheel awards since 1976. This year’s competition included a total of 36 models in six categories. The victories for the Audi Q2 and Audi A5 Coupé are Golden Steering Wheel awards number 26 and 27 for the brand with the four rings. No other car manufacturer has won more.

Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, said of the award’s importance: “Our successful performance in one of the most prominent competitions in our industry proves that, with our product initiative, we have very attractive models in our portfolio.

“As a result, the Audi Q2 and the Audi A5 Coupé convinced the jury, made up of editors, racing drivers, designers, celebrities and driving enthusiasts, even though the participants all had different expectations of the cars.”