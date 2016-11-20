A star signs up

Sonax is a world leader in the manufacture of high-performance car care products – and also is very popular with motorsports fans around the globe. This also applies to drift icon and rallycross pro Ken Block. The star of the spectacular Gymkhana videos will set the stage for the Sonax logo in the future.

The German car care expert and Ken Block have wrapped up a long-term and worldwide co-operation, which is kicked off at 2016 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The collaboration was agreed for an initial period of two years and will start in November 2016.

In the upcoming season, Sonax will show up on Ken Block’s Ford Focus RS and the entire Hoonigan Racing Division fleet at FIA World Rallycross Championship. Additionally, the daily use of Sonax wheel rim cleaners, paintwork polishes and other cleaning and care products guarantee a brilliant appearance of all racing cars and team vehicles. And Ken Block will welcome his fans at Sonax booths at differing exhibition events.

Block’s rally career has been filled with many successes achieved in differing international rally and rallycross series. Block, however, has achieved global fame by his spectacular Gymkhana videos that have spread around the world like wildfire with millions of views.

Currently, Ken Block and his Hoonigan Racing Division team compete in the FIA World Rallycross Championship. In doing so, they can rely on the support of Ford and other partners such as Monster Energy. From 2017, Ken Block will chase points in the popular racing series with Sonax at his side. Additionally, it will be exciting to see what video projects will cause a great stir in 2017 – this time with the red lettering of the car care expert.