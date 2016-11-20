We can all help make roads safer - President

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

On the occasion of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca yesterday appealed to everyone “to play a part to end this unnecessary loss of lives, often at a tender age”.

She said: “I am deeply saddened every time we hear in the news that our roads have claimed yet another human life. I encourage everyone to join forces in ensuring that our roads are safer and better. This responsibility does not only lie with the drivers, but it also lies with the policy-makers, the road planners, the decision makers, the educators and the general public.”

The President thanked the people who arrive at the scene of an accident, including members of the Emergency Physician Response Unit, the Civil Protection teams, the Police, and the Emergency Ambulances manned by trained nurses and the Emergency Ambulance Responders.

“The comfort you give the victims during the last moments of their life is precious. May God give you courage and strength to carry on your invaluable work.

“Last, but certainly not least, to all the families who have lost a loved one: whilst I understand that nothing can seem to comfort you, I would like to encourage you to keep the memories of your loved one close to your heart. Be strong and courageous always; you will always remain in my thoughts and in my heart,” Dr Coleiro Preca said.