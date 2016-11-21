Watch: Car blazes on Sliema's Mrabat Street

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Nick DeBono

Updated 10.50pm

Firefighters and police rushed to Mrabat street in Sliema this evening to put out a blazing car fire.

A resident living nearby told the Times of Malta they heard an explosion at the intersection between the busy street and Triq is-Sorijiet at around 10.15pm.

In a video sent in by a Times of Malta reader, a Civil Protection Department fire truck can be seen arriving on the scene, with a police car close behind. Firefighters quickly begin working to extinguish the flames, and the fire was soon extinguished.

Nobody was hurt, a CPD spokesman confirmed.

CPD firefighters rushed to put out the fire.