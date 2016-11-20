Supermarket cashier accused of stealing €8,000 from till

The woman is accused of stealing money from the supermarket's cash register. Photo: Shutterstock

An 18-year-old woman from Żurrieq was granted bail this morning after pleading not guilty to stealing €8,000 from a supermarket while manning the cash till.

The woman, whose name cannot be disclosed by court order, was arrested last night after her employer, who had for some weeks noted cash missing from the till, approached her about the theft.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna told the court that the woman, who had a drug problem, was being accused of stealing a total of some €8,000 over a series of 10 thefts.

The accused was granted bail against a person guarantee of €5,000 and was ordered to sign the bail book once a day and not to leave her house except to go to school.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the case.