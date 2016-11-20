No loss of life due to Marsaxlokk tanker would be 'acceptable' - Simon Busuttil

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil this morning warned that no loss of life would be "acceptable" should an accident beset the gas-fired power plant in Marsaxlokk.

Quoting from one of the documents published recently as part of the public consultation for the power station's environmental permit, Dr Busuttil said that one of the reports contained a "shocking conclusion".

"Regarding the societal risk, in the unlikely event of an accident, the number of fatalities is acceptable," the report concluded.

"How is such thing acceptable for you, Prime Minister?" Dr Busuttil told delegates at the PN's general council.

"For me no loss of life would be acceptable."

"I urge all Environment and Resources Authority members to shoulder their responsibility and reject the permit application," he added.

"If they do not do so, we will do what we will have to do", the PN leader said without giving further details.

Reacting to PL claims that without the gas-fired plant the country would end up without power for a month of every year, he said such argument did not make sense as the country was already coping without the Electrogas power station.

Income tax cut for small traders

During the general council the PN unveiled 51 proposals for the retail sector, including the reduction of the income tax rate for small businesses to 10 per cent.

Paceville master plan

Dr Busuttil said this plan shocked Paceville residents and businessmen as it transpired that some of their properties would be demolished, to make way for opera spaces or roads.

"Coincidentally, the consultants who drafted this document had worked for a developer who was allocated the highest tower. This is a blatant conflict of interest, and a plan which will finance one particular developer through taxpayers' money," he said.

The PN will be backing you in your fight against this project, and people like Moira Delia who have publicly come about against this project, Dr Busuttil added.

Delegates at today's PN general council. Photo: PN

Hospital privatisation

The government had privatised the only public hospital in Gozo and handed it to an investor who lacked experience in the medical sector and was involved in shady business and allegations of fraud, the PN leader said.

This would be costing taxpayers €55 million per year, he said.

"People at the ITU in hospital who were administered expired medicines, elderly people struggling to make ends meets to buy their medicines, are paying for this. A PN government would make all medicines available for free for all elderly persons."

Bad week for Justice Minister Owen Bonnici

The PN leader noted that the Justice Minister had given 624,000 through a single direct order, and allowed Henley and Partners to receive 10 times the regular commission rate reserved for stockbrokers.

A Manoel Theatre board member had also stepped down this week, saying a recently-appointed CEO had no experience in the theatre sector.

Moreover, the appointment of former deputy leader Toni Abela as a judge smacked of nepotism, the PN leader said.

Referring to the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools scandal, Dr Busuttil said that even Evarist Bartolo who was perceived to be a "decent" minister, took no immediate action upon learning of the allegations, and acted belatedly.

The PN leader said that people in authority must respect values like honesty and truth. He rounded off his address wishing a speedy recovery to Prof. Oliver Friggieri.

Minimum wage increase

Dr Busuttil spoke about the need not to allow the country being hijacked by a few people for their own personal interests. "We must work hard to safeguard vulnerable persons," Dr Busuttil said.

The PN leader sad that a group of persons, who were struck off the unemployment register and given a job through a GWU-administered scheme, were being given up to 300 less than civil servants doing an identical job. "These workers told me that the Labour Party was no longer representing us," he said.

He reiterated that the PN was in favour of increasing the minimum wage in line with the proposals of a group of NGOs, which suggested a 10 per cent increase spread over a number of years.

Dr Busuttil also announced that the party would be marking the passing away of general election candidate Jacqueline Azzopardi with an annual reward promoting equality.

'PN's lack of vision will damage business', says Labour

In a reaction, the Labour Party argued that the PN's energy plan would not guarantee retailers a sustainable supply of energy at low prices.

The PN could also not guarantee that tariff prices would remain low or that they would not revert to using heavy fuel oil - "the most polluting oil" - to generate electricity, the PL said.