Men stole bust from Tarxien garden, court told

Two men were this morning remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to stealing a bust from a public garden in Tarxien, accepting stolen goods and relapsing.

Grazio Calleja, 48, and Anthony Cutajar, 45, both of whom struggle with drug addiction, were also accused of damaging private property.

Inspector Spiridione Zammit told the court how the men had also committed a series of small thefts in recent months.

The court also heard how the men, both unemployed, were intending to start a rehabilitation programme to address their drug problems.

Yanika Bugeja and Kathleen Grima were defence lawyers.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the case.