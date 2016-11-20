Maltese academics worried about proposed language act changes

Delegates at last year's National Forum on the Maltese Language.

Leading Maltese academics are concerned that proposed amendments to a Maltese Language Act will dilute the level of language expertise among members of the Maltese Language Council.

In a joint statement issued this morning, six entities representing Maltese language academics noted that proposed changes could lead to a situation where a majority of council members had no qualifications in Maltese.

The changes envision widening council membership from 11 to 13, with the Broadcasting Authority and University's Department of Translation and Interpretation also being represented.

As a result, seven out of the 13 members on the Maltese Language Council might end up being not fully qualified in the language, the two entities noted.

"We do not agree that the majority of Council members could be persons who are not fully qualified in Maltese," they wrote.

The proposed changes also exclude Akkademja tal-Malti members from the pool of candidates for a council seat representing Maltese organisations - although the Akkademja will continue to have its own separate seat on the council.

Heads of technical committees, which until now were appointed from a list of people recommended by the Akkademja tal-Malti and University's Maltese Department, would instead by proposed by five out of the council's 13 members.

"These appointments have always been based on the academic qualifications of the persons involved," the statement read, arguing that changes would mean "five members who might not be qualified in Maltese will be able to nominate the head of a technical committee."

A third shortcoming, they added, was that proposed changes granted the council the final word on technical language questions when it found itself in disagreement with a commission of experts, meaning a council with a majority of members lacking Maltese qualifications could be empowered to take important decisions about the language. Under current rules, the council can reject commission proposals but it cannot amend them.

The statement was signed by the Akkademja tal-Malti, the Maltese Departments at the University of Malta and Junior College, the Department of Linguistics, Għaqda tal-Malti and Għaqda tal-Qarrejja tal-Provi tal-Malti.