Did any patients given expired medicine die, Beppe Fenech Adami asks

Patients were given expired Tamiflu.

PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami this morning challenged the Health Minister to say whether any patients who had been given expired medicines at Mater Dei Hospital had since passed away.

Dr Fenech Adami was reacting to a story published earlier this week in the Times of Malta which revealed that patients in intensive care had been given expired medication. The government acknowledged the incident and said an inquiry was underway.

"How many patients in a critical condition were given expired medicines, and have since passed away?" he asked.

Addressing the PN general council, Dr Fenech Adami said that corruption scandals were cropping up on a daily basis. Pitching his address to disgruntled PN voters and those who never voted for the party, he said that the party embraced the values of life, honesty, and integrity.

He referred to the case of footballer Daniel Bogdanovich, who according to Malta Today was released from police custody just in time to play a match following intervention from a government official. Dr Fenech Adami said the appointment of former AFM chief Carmel Vassallo to look into the case, was "farcical", given that he was related by marriage to Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela.

He also referred to allegations of corruption at the Foundation of Tomorrow Schools, involving six-figure sums. Education Minister Evarist Bartolo had decided to transfer the individual allegedly involved rather than take steps stronger steps, the PN deputy leader said.

Dr Fenech Adami also touched on revelations that citizenship programme concessionaire Henley and Partners were being given ten times the commission awarded to normal stockbrokers through the programme, calling it scandalous.

He accused Justice Minister Owen Bonnici of having denied such claims some time ago.

The general council which is being held at the Westin Hotel in Paceville is still underway, with PN leader Simon Busuttil addressing delegates.