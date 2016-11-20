Brawl in St Paul's Bay leaves one man hospitalised
Two men were injured, one seriously, in a St Paul's Bay brawl in the early hours of this morning, police said.
A 43-year-old Serbian man was grievously injured when he was hit with a hard object by an as-yet unidentified person, while a 28-year-old Macedonian man also involved in the fight was slightly injured.
Police said they were alerted to trouble on Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunieri at around 5.15am. Investigations are ongoing.
