Brawl in St Paul's Bay leaves one man hospitalised

Two men were injured, one seriously, in a St Paul's Bay brawl in the early hours of this morning, police said.

A 43-year-old Serbian man was grievously injured when he was hit with a hard object by an as-yet unidentified person, while a 28-year-old Macedonian man also involved in the fight was slightly injured.

Police said they were alerted to trouble on Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunieri at around 5.15am. Investigations are ongoing.