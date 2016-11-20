Brain power

Up until the late 1990s, neuroscientists had believed that the brain stopped making new brain cells in adulthood and from then on it was one inevitable slide into decrepitude as brain cells died off, never to be replaced.

Then scientists discovered this was all wrong. In the late 1990s, Fred Gage PhD, of the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California, began to explore the hippocampus in a new way.

Gage’s findings shook the foundations of everything science thought it knew about the brain, exploding two myths about the brain and ageing that had been unquestioned ‘facts’ – that your brain stops growing in your early 20s and after that you only lose brain cells. So ageing meant cognitive decline and memory loss.

The discovery that the brain continues to generate neurons changes our entire picture of ageing… if new brain cells can be made, then the brain can renew itself. What is key is the rate of new brain cell formation.

Rates of neurogenesis vary from one person to another. Some brains create new neurons at a rapid rate. The majority of us just continue to create at an average rate. A person’s rate of neurogenesis (creation of new neurons) may be the single most important factor for a good quality of life.

Your quality of life is directly proportional to your rate of neurogenesis. High rates confer strong cognitive, emotional and physical advantages. When neurogenesis is high you are fulfilling your potential. Your mind’s abilities are enhanced and your emotional vitality is strong. You are protected against stress and depression and your immunity is robust. You feel good, your spirits are high and your outlook is positive.

Conversely, various studies have shown that low rates of neurogenesis are associated with poorer cognitive function, your brain shrinks, your life contracts and you can only move towards memory loss, cognitive deficits, dementia, stress and anxiety, depression, loss of executive function and immunity and a myriad of health problems. Neurogenesis usually slows and plateaus in middle age, then decreases even further into old age.

This doesn’t have to happen. Neurogenesis can be increased at any age with the proper stimulation. It can even increase dramatically with major boosts in cognition, mood and health. This is not just extending the brain’s best years, but actually enhancing the brain itself – something we never knew was possible until now.

You can increase your rate of neurogenesis by three to five times at any age. It is possible to operate at a higher level of brain function in your 20s and 30s and all the way into your 60s and 70s, and beyond.

You can improve your brain’s aliveness and memory. Old age does not have to mean a steep decline. We now know that diet and lifestyle significantly outweigh our genetic inheritance.

Normally, 60-70 per cent of new neurons soon die. However, in an enriched environment almost all neurons are allowed to survive and develop. In studies it became clear that a complete change in lifestyle yielded such powerful results.

There are many guidelines to keep your brain healthy from a good lifestyle point of view. Eat plenty of fresh vegetables and fruit – the best vegetables are low carb with lots of fibre, which give us that ‘full’ feeling.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine – moderate alcohol consumption reduces neurogenesis by 40 per cent, while binge drinking in adolescence may have significant effects on neurogenesis well into adulthood. As for caffeine, even low, or physiologically relevant doses (anything you can feel), can reduce neurogenesis and impair memory.

Opt for chewy food. Eating soft foods like ice cream, processed foods, puddings, jelly, mashed potatoes, overcooked vegetables and bananas all reduce neurogenesis. While liquid food reduces the survival of new brain cells. A diet of solid foods that needs chewing increases neurogenesis and memory.

Get moving and slightly out of breath – whether it is running, brisk walking, cycling, dancing, swimming, water-running, cardio classes, soccer, tennis or hiking. Aerobic exercise is better for neurogenesis, according to studies. Basically, if it gets you breathing fast and hard, it’s aerobic.

Increase the time between meals and do intermittent fasts – an early dinner and late breakfast provides more than 12-14 hours of fasting. Increasing the time between meals raises levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Intermittent fasting can also improve the metabolic syndrome which is linked to cognitive decline.

High levels of sugar reduce neurogenesis sharply. Even ‘high-normal’ blood sugar levels are linked to smaller brain volumes, especially of the hippocampus, less grey matter and more cognitive decline in those over 60.

Blueberries, omega-3 fatty acids (salmon, tuna, sardines, or supplements if you don’t eat fish), green tea, curcumin, grape seed extract, Ginkgo biloba, Quercetin, lithium, vitamin E and goji berries are great superfoods that grow brain cells.

