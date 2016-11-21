Perisic earns Inter last-gasp equaliser in Milan derby

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring the last-minute equaliser for Inter as coach Stefano Pioli runs towards him. Photo: Reuters

A last-gasp Ivan Perisic equaliser ensured Inter shared the spoils with their city rivals AC Milan in a fast-paced Serie A Derby della Madonnina.

A Suso double wasn't enough to secure three points for AC Milan. Photo: Reuters

Suso put AC Milan ahead against the run of play with an inch-perfect inside curler after 42 minutes, and the hosts entered the half-time tunnel ahead.

Antonio Candreva then equalled the score for Inter 52nd-minute minute screamer which keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could do little to stop.

Their joy was short-lived, as Vincenzo Montella's men quickly doubled their tally, with Suso neatly turning Miranda and poking home to grab his second just five minutes later.

Although Inter were the stronger team for much of the match, AC Milan seemed sure to take home the three points as the game entered injury time.

But a last-minute corner saw the ball land right by Perisic, who tucked it home to send Stefano Pioli and Inter fans into seventh heaven.

The draw means Milan missed the chance to overtake Roma, who lost at Atalanta, and go into solitary second place. Inter are now ninth.