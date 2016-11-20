Show Koeman the door

If I were the owner of Everton Football Club (which would obviously need to be in a parallel universe as in this one I can just about afford to buy one of their shirts) I would currently be looking for a new manager.

That’s because I would have fired Ronald Koeman on the spot last week for comments he made about star striker Romelu Lukaku.

Koeman, who has only been in charge of the club for a few months, suggested, without a hint of irony, that the Belgian player was better than Everton and needed to leave to fulfil his potential.

“If Romelu was to play at Everton until the end of his career I know he has left something behind,” he said.

I find this an absolutely staggering thing for a manager to say about one of his own players.

It would be acceptable – maybe, possibly, potentially – if he were manager of a team in League Two. But not when he is in charge of a fine club like Everton who should be looking to re-establish themselves among the elite of the game, not resigning themselves to perpetual mediocrity.

Koeman should be encouraging his best players to stay at Goodison Park. He should be talking about how he is going to make the club great again and about how he needs to build a team around Lukaku to make that happen.

Instead his words would have only served to unsettle the player and, I am pretty sure, spread discontent among the fans.

Supporters aren’t stupid. They might know a player on their books is possibly a bit too good for their team. But what they hope, nay expect and demand, is that their manager is busy persuading that player to stay, telling him he can achieve his potential right where he is.

This was unforgivably poor management whichever way you look at it. And a very clear indication that Koeman himself believes he is better than Everton.

Well, the Dutchman should go now and ‘fulfil his potential’ elsewhere. Didn’t Mansfield Town sack their manager last week?

What football is all about

A big thank you to Rochdale Football Club for proving that football, at least in the lower leagues, still knows its real place in the community.

Last week the League One team named five-year-old Joshua McCormack as one of their substitutes for the game against Hartlepool.

Joshua, who is terminally ill, is a huge Rochdale fan and the club has been working with his family for several months, offering support and encouragement and trying to bring a smile to the young lad’s face.

Unfortunately Joshua was unable to take his place on the bench at the match as he was too ill. However, a shirt with his name on it was hung in the dressing room before the game and then took pride of place on the bench during the match.

And, when Rochdale scored in their 2-1 win, the whole team ran over to the dug-out to hold Joshua’s shirt aloft.

The following day the squad and their manager visited Joshua at his hospice, taking him a signed shirt and the official team sheet with his name on it.

Rochdale obviously can’t do anything to cure little Joshua, but they have been doing everything in their power to bring some happiness to his short life. Small gestures, but hugely significant ones.

That is what football should be about. This is the beautiful game at its most beautiful.

Forget the multi-million pound transfers, huge sponsorship deals, super leagues, cars, WAGS and bling – real football is about clubs that care for their communities and interact with their fans on a human level.

And Rochdale proved there are still some of those around.

Top man Murray

I’m not his biggest fan, but nevertheless congratulations to Andy Murray on becoming the number one tennis player on the planet.

The Scot may have an annoying habit of winding up the English, but you have got to admire how he has clawed his way to the very top of his profession.

Hopefully his achievements will inspire other young British boys and girls to follow in his footsteps.

Preferably some that don’t hate the English.

Harry’s hopes are heading South?

After guiding his team to two wins and two draws during his ‘audition’ period, it would appear Gareth Southgate is going to be the new England manager.

However, I still can’t help but feel the FA are missing a trick here.

That’s not to say the team didn’t show some encouraging signs during Southgate’s brief spell in charge. And I have to say I thoroughly enjoyed the passion and enthusiasm he showed on the sidelines.

But, unless I am greatly mistaken, isn’t Harry Redknapp available?

If, a few years ago, it was a straight choice between Roy Hodgson and Redknapp, but the latter was overlooked due to his expensive Tottenham Hotspur contract, then why on earth is he not being given the job now that he is unemployed and available?

Fair enough, he is approaching 70 and his knees aren’t what they used to be. But don’t tell me he couldn’t do a job, at least until next summer.

Put Southgate in as his assistant with a contract to take over after the World Cup in Russia if you like, but why on earth would you throw away Redknapp’s knowledge and experience when it is sitting their asking to be used?

Of course, the more likely reason Redknapp is being ignored is because he is isn’t an ‘FA man’ in the same way Southgate is. The latter has been working in the organisation for years and they know he isn’t going to rock any boats. Redknapp, on the other hand, is like a human tsunami.

But if that fear or potential embarrassment rules out the possibility of Redknapp getting the top job, then at least bring him in as assistant, mentor, advisor or whatever other title you want.

Redknapp is a rare commodity these days, a top manager who has not only been there and done it at the highest level but who also happens to be English.

If the FA lets that knowledge go untapped then they really are out of touch with what the England team needs.

“Allow me to give your young son Andy some sensible and sound advice. Give up thinking about football altogether and follow a Rugby Union team.

“Football nowadays has be­come a boring game played by ballerinas, with no punch and enthusiasm at all, while rugby is a real man’s game, full of grit, passion and courage; not to men­tion the mysterious allegations that surround football from time to time. Every game of rugby is a battle between titans, and every minute keeps you on your toes’ edge.

“After all, it is a pure English game, and there’s a good rugby club in Sheffield – your hometown – Sheffield Tigers, which he can follow.

“I am sure he will get much more satisfaction and thrill from rugby than from football.” Joe Herrera, e-mail.

