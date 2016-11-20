Ronaldo sinks Atletico

Cristiano Ronaldo ensured Atletico Madrid fans will have bitter memories of the last local derby at the Vicente Calderon stadium by scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 win for La Liga leaders Real Madrid yesterday.

Ronaldo’s deflected free-kick put Real in charge in the 23rd minute in the first meeting of the teams since the Champions League final in May.

The prolific Portuguese killed off Atletico’s resistance by winning and converting a penalty in the 71st minute and capped a harrowing night for the home side by tapping in the third in the 77th.

It was Real’s first league win over their city rivals since 2013 while Ronaldo’s treble took him to the top of the league’s scoring list on eight goals along with Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Real are top of the table with 30 points from 12 matches, four above Barcelona after the champions were held to a goalless draw at home to Malaga who finished the game with nine men.­

La Liga

Played yesterday

Deportivo vs Sevilla - 2-3

Barcelona vs Malaga - 0-0

Eibar vs Celta Vigo - 1-0

Atl. Madrid vs Real Madrid - 0-3

Today

Alaves vs Espanyol - 12.00

Valencia vs Granada - 16.15

S. Gijon vs Real Sociedad - 18.30

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal - 20.45

Tomorrow

Leganes vs Osasuna - 20.45

Leading standings: R. Madrid 30; Barcelona 26; Sevilla 24; Villarreal 22; A. Madrid 21; R. Sociedad 19.