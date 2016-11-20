Qormi, Marsa move to safer waters

Qormi 2

Żebbuġ Rangers 0

Qormi pulled away from the relegation zone after easing past neighbours Żebbuġ Rangers.

Brian Spiteri’s team now have 12 points and are just behind the promotion places while the Rangers have slipped to the bottom of the standings.

The match was bereft of scoring opportunities for much of the opening half-hour.

But, that changed on 36 minutes when Noah Ojuola rose above his maker to head home from a Brandon Grech corner to put Qormi ahead.

Three minutes from the break, Grech almost grabbed a second but his cross-shot was somehow kept out by goalkeeper Julian Azzopardi.

Grech struck on the stroke of half-time when his shot from a free-kick deceived Azzopardi as Qormi tightened their grip on the game.

Żebbuġ tried to fight back but their only chance came on 63 minutes. Iousef Meli saw his effort well saved by Daniel Balzan and moments later, the unmarked Treboval hit high and wide.

Qormi: D. Balzan, C. Farrugia, O. Sidibe, D. Vukovic, M. Camilleri, B. Grech, A. Abela, T. Guzman (Y. Yankam), D. Medic (D. Leeflang), A. Cassar, N. Ojuola (L. Chiedozie).

Żebbuġ: J. Azzopardi, D. Borg, C. Ikenna Kean (O. Rababah), T. Treboval, R. Bajada, A. Curmi (S. Borg), A. Micallef, A. Agius (C. Pace), I. Meli, K. Zammit, R. Mandic.

Referee: Esther Azzopardi.

Best player: Brandon Grech (Qormi).

Fgura United 1

Marsa 2

Marsa had the better of Fgura to ease their relegation woes.

Lucky Omeruo was Marsa’s hero as the Nigerian grabbed a well-taken brace to lift Ivan Casha’s men on the nine-point mark, level with Melita and Pietà Hotspurs.

Fgura drew first blood after 13 minutes. Joseph Chetcuti leapt to head home from a Dylan Agius cross.

A minute later, Gilbert Martin almost pulled Marsa level but headed just over.

Marsa reacted and Martin came close again but his shot from the distance was blocked by Fgura goalkeeper Matthew Camilleri.

The Red-Blues kept pushing forward. On 65 minutes, Yessous Camilleri looked to have bundled the ball home from a Martin free-kick but Matthew Spiteri was on hand to clear off the line.

A minute later, Kento Sakurai was brought down in the area by Jadean Waseem and Omeruo made no mistake from the spot.

Marsa won it with two minutes to go when Omeruo dribbled past two defenders and hit past Camilleri.

Fgura: M. Camilleri, D. Agius, D. Aquilina, J. Barbara, E. Uzeh (V. Dos Santos), R. Spiteri (W. Jadean), G. Chircop, M. Spiteri, R. De Fex Marriaga, J. Chetcuti (W, Chircop), M. Caruana.

Marsa: R. Caruana, C. Cutajar, Y. Camilleri, B. Essel (L. De Melo Lima), G. Sultana (L. Micallef), R. Mifsud, E. Vella, K. Sakurai, L. Scorfna, L. Omeruo, G. Martin (J. Farrugia).

Referee: Sandro Spiteri.

Best player: Lucky Omeruo (Marsa).