Dortmund end Bayern’s unbeaten sequence

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller is tackled by Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra.

Borussia Dortmund ended Bayern Munich’s unbeaten run, edging a 1-0 win yesterday thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 12th goal of the season, cutting the gap between the champions and their biggest title rivals to three points.

Gabon forward Aubameyang made the most of Dortmund’s frantic start, tapping in an 11th-minute assist from Mario Goetze, who was facing his former club for the first time since his close-season move.

More than a quarter of the game had gone before Bayern, who dropped to second in the Bundesliga, three points behind new leaders RB Leipzig, landed a shot on goal, but they were in command for the rest of the half, although they failed to beat keeper Roman Buerki.

They did put the ball in the net 10 minutes after the restart but Franck Ribery’s clever flick was ruled offside.

Midfielder Xabi Alonso then hammered his shot against the crossbar as Bayern upped the pressure, laying siege in the Dortmund half.

Aubameyang should have made it two for the hosts in the 71st when he pounced on an Alonso mistake and charged into the box, but Manuel Neuer stood his ground and palmed his shot wide.

Dortmund, whose win was only their second in the last nine Bundesliga encounters against Bayern, moved up to third on 21 points, six behind Leipzig, who won 3-2 at Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Marcel Risse scored a stoppage-time winner as Cologne battled back from a goal down to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 and climb into fourth place, ahead of Hertha Berlin, who stayed fourth following a goalless draw at Augsburg yesterday.

Gladbach made it six games without a win after Risse thundered in a shot from a free-kick with seconds left to play.

Modeste’s 12th goal

Bundesliga joint-top scorer Anthony Modeste’s 59th-minute goal – his 12th of the campaign – had cancelled out Lars Stindl’s 32nd-minute lead for Gladbach.

Hertha failed to gain more ground on the top spots in a lacklustre encounter against Augsburg.

Hertha, who have now won just one of their last 11 matches on the road, stretching back to last season, are level with Cologne on 21 points.

Schalke 04 earned a deserved 1-0 victory at VfL Wolfsburg thanks to Leon Goretzka’s winner eight minutes from the end to leave the Wolves hovering two points above the relegation zone.

Results

Augsburg vs Hertha Berlin - 0-0

B. Mgladbach vs Cologne - 1-2

B. Dortmund vs B. Munich - 1-0

Darmstadt vs Ingolstadt - 0-1

Mainz vs Freiburg - 4-2

Wolfsburg vs Schalke - 0-1

Today

Hoffenheim vs Hamburg - 15.30

W. Bremen vs E. Frankfurt - 17.30