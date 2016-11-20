Shireburn software chosen for Pama Shopping Village

Shireburn’s shopping mall management software solution, CA+, has been chosen to manage the Pama Shopping Village, connecting all the retail and food and beverage outlets to the company’s Concessionaire Analyzer+ (CA) mall software.

By using CA+, Pama management will be able to automatically collect detailed sales data from all point-of-sales into a single multi-user portal and provide insight through the Business Intelligence module that will enable them to optimise the performance of all the outlets in the mall. These will include sales data from the supermarket itself, their shop-in-shops, outdoor outlets as well as those within the new shopping mall, the majority of which work on a rent and/or revenue share based fee.

The CA+ mall software will also be used to provide business intelligence for both the Pavi and Pama supermarkets including all the shop-in-shops resulting in the management of 90 outlets.

The large majority of retailers at the Pama Shopping Village already use Shireburn’s point of sale solution and will automatically interface with CA+ and pass on sales data in real time. Retailers using other POS solutions are able to interface with CA+ through a number of different methods to pass on their data.

CA+ is designed to automate many of the processes that are required to manage large shopping malls, airports and franchises with multiple outlets, aiming to reduce manual intervention, eliminate the use of spreadsheets, and enable a more efficient method of operating while providing greater insight.

CA+ will improve the management of all processes and help to improve insight, enabling it to further boost the performance of the concessions within both Pavi and Pama complexes.

The project covers two of the largest supermarkets on the island, and many of the top franchises and local stores available in both Malta and Gozo.

The CA+ solution has been a great success internationally, with separate editions for airports and shopping malls, both of which operate in very similar ways in terms of the retail and food and beverage outlets.

Shireburn is the leading supplier of software in Malta to the retail sector.