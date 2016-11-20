Faculty forum seeks better collaboration with industry
The University’s Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy (Fema) recently launched the Fema Business Forum. Its aims are to ensure better active collaboration on various fronts between faculty staff and industry, to develop a platform to ensure that its academic efforts are in synch with those of industry in terms of human capital and industrial needs of the future, to offer stakeholders an opportunity “to share in the life” of the faculty and its students and to create an outreach network between the members constituting the platform.
During its inauguration, faculty dean Frank Bezzina said that the forum was a means to ensure that the programmes and research conducted by Fema remained relevant. Other speakers at the event were Tanya Sammut-Bonnici, Pro Rector, Strategic Planning and Enterprise, and Shaun Cassar from the faculty’s student association ASCS.
The forum will be co-ordinated by a working committee composed of Vincent Cassar, Marcus Schuetz, Joseph Falzon, Peter Baldacchino, Simon Grima, Nathaniel Massa, Miriam Pocock and two representatives from ASCS.
