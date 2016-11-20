Teatru Unplugged 19 in collaboration with APS

Red Electrick. Photo: Kris Micallef

Teatru Unplugged is one of Malta’s longest-standing annual events, having had their first edition in 1998. This unique concert, combining five short, yet diverse, acts from difference musical genres is a popular mainstay in the Manoel Theatre’s calendar of events.

Co-founded by Jonathan Shaw and Nirvana Azzopardi, the event retained the same formula throughout the years but varies in content by having different artists take to the stage. The fact that it’s unplugged and acoustic provides the right balance for the jazz, rock, pop or folk acts which in turn create a nice contrast with the classical and pristine setting of the Manoel Theatre.

“APS Bank has a long tradition of supporting local artists in promoting their talent and helping them along their creative journey. It is now proud to be associated with Teatru Unplugged, a unique event which brings together various modern genres in the unique baroque setting of our national theatre. This is an unforgettable musical experience for performers and audiences alike,” APS Bank CEO Marcel Cassar said.

Swing Nuages

A unique event which brings together various modern genres in the unique baroque setting of our national theatre

This year’s edition will be hosted by Jo Caruana and the line-up includes KażinSka, Red Electrick, Nadine Axisa, Roundhouse Kick and Swing Nuages.

In memory of Nirvana, APS Teatru Unplugged 19 will also be collecting donations and contributing towards Puttinu Cares. All those donating on the night will receive a free Teatru Unplugged umbrella. These umbrellas are also available from the Manoel Theatre booking office.

APS Teatru Unplugged 19 is being held on December 2, 3 and 4 at 8pm at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta. Tickets are available online, by calling on 2124 6389, by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or directly from the booking office.

www.teatrumanoel.com.mt

Roundhouse Kick

Kazinska. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorrf