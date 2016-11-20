Masterclass with violinist Adrian Butterfield

Adrian Butterfield

Are you fascinated by baroque and classical music? Interested in discovering the secrets behind the performance of masterworks by Bach and Handel? Curious about the instruments of the day – how they were built, who played them and the music written for them?

Thanks to the Manoel Theatre and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, internationally-recognised violinist and conductor Adrian Butterfield will present a free public masterclass exploring Baroque and Classical repertoire in a historically informed manner.

Adrian Butterfield is a violinist, director, conductor and teacher who specialises in performing music from 1600-1900 on period instruments. He is musical director of the Tilford Bach Society and Associate Director of the London Handel Festival and regularly directs the London Handel Orchestra and Players as well as working as a guest soloist and director in Europe and North America with modern and period ensembles.

He is a founder-member of the London Handel Players, who perform regularly at Wigmore Hall and throughout Europe and North America, and who made their debut at Carnegie Hall in 2014. He also leads the Revolutionary Drawing Room, an ensemble which specialises in performing Classical and Romantic repertoire on period instruments.

A recording of quartets by Haydn, Mozart, Vanhal and Dittersdorf, A Viennese Quartet Party, was released by RDR to coincide with their 25th anniversary in 2015.

Recent other releases include Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet with Colin Lawson and Geminiani’s complete Op.1 Sonatas (SOMM) by LHP in 2012. He has taken part in numerous other recordings. His world premiere complete recordings of Leclair’s first two books of violin sonatas, which were released in 2009 and 2013, have been widely acclaimed.

The class will be held next Sunday between 10am and 1pm in the music room of St James Cavalier, Valletta. Performers may choose to present the works on either modern or period instruments.