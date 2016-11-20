Georgia wins Junior Eurovision 2016

Mariam Mamadashvili of Georgia is the winner of the 2016 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

Mamadashvili, 10, and her song Mzeo won 239 points, beating out Armenia's Anahit and Mary's 232 points and the 209 of Italy's Fiamma Boccia.

Malta's Christina Magrin finished sixth, with her song Parachute picking up 191 votes.

Voting was conducted by three different juries, composed of children, adults and experts respectively. Singers from seventeen countries took part in the contest.