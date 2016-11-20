The passion of flamenco

The cast rehearsing for Amor.

There is arguably no dance form which is able to exude more passion and power than flamenco, and it was these very traits which drew Ingrid Sciberras to this particular genre of dance when she was in her mid-twenties.

“It was song that first drew me to flamenco but since I’m never going to be the world’s greatest singer, I decided to go down the dance route. I had no ballet or dance training when I started dancing, but I was so adamant about doing it that I bought all the necessary things off the bat to motivate myself further to keep working hard at it. With Rosanna Maya’s guidance, I increased my once a week classes to daily sessions and since then, I’ve never looked back.”

So great was Ingrid’s love for flamenco that she eventually began helping in running the school and started heading it officially in 2009.

“When I took over in 2009, I decided to turn the school into a space which specialises in flamenco, as I have always believed that it is better to do one thing well than to have many pots on the fire. There are many things which I love about flamenco, but I do think it’s pretty special that you can be a flamenco dancer regardless of your size and age.

“When I started dancing, I was much bigger than I am now but my size was never an impediment. At first, I was sceptical about being able to dance as it was the singing aspect that had originally moved me to seek out flamenco. But, when I started dancing all my worries melted away in the face of the vibrancy of the genre. You cannot remain placid when faced with the emotion, passion and drama of flamenco.

“And, in fact, instilling an emotional response is what we seek to do with our audience. Flamenco is nothing if not a dance which is able to evoke a powerful response in those dancing, as well as those watching.”

Indeed, it was in keeping with this mission that Ingrid was inspired to turn to a Maltese vein for her next production, Amor, which is to be performed over a two-day period at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema.

“After attending the 2015 Għana Fest, I got the idea of introducing this beautiful, homegrown element into our next production. Indeed, if one were to look closely, they would see that there are a great many similarities between the guitarists and singers of both genres, even though they developed in complete isolation of each other. I really craved a Maltese element, so we decided to find a Maltese story and adapt it to the stage.

“We finally settled on the story of L-Għarusa tal-Mosta, which really came together with Charlotte Stafrace’s narrative for each scene.”

The Maltese tone of the piece will not stop at the company’s interpretation of the legend itself: Ingrid has also found a way of incorporating għana and local nursery rhymes played to the beat of Andalusian flamenco.

As innovative as the piece sounds, Ingrid stresses the importance of protecting past traditions and allowing them to continue to flourish.

“Flamenco has evolved a lot and shows no signs of slowing down in that regard; it is a shame that there isn’t the same enthusiasm around għana. If we aren’t careful, and we don’t make ourselves open to the appreciation and growth of this beautiful, homegrown genre, I’m afraid that we will lose it altogether.”

Ingrid’s hopes for this show are very simple.

“I want people to enjoy the dance and the story itself. I am hoping that they will be able to experience the journey in its fullest form. I also want them to see that cultures can actually mix to, hopefully, wonderful effect. We will be donating a portion of the money generated through ticket sales to cancer research, in itself a means of raising awareness. Ultimately, I want our art to be an experience of growth.”

Amor takes place on November 26 at 8pm and November 27 at 7.30pm at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema and on December 10 at 7.30pm at the Don Bosko Oratory Theatre, Victoria.