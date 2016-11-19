Advert
Spurs win as Kane stuns West Ham with two late goals

Heartache for the Hammers

Harry Kane celebrates scoring their third goal. ċ1Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Two quickfire late goals from Harry Kane sealed an astonishing Tottenham Hotspur comeback in a pulsating 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham United at White Hart Lane today.

With Spurs trailing 2-1 and their unbeaten league record in danger, Kane struck from close range two minutes from time and kept his cool to put away a stoppage-time penalty after Son Heung-min was fouled.

It was the second time referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot on Saturday and the ninth penalty he has awarded in 10 games. Manuel Lanzini also scored for West Ham on 68 minutes after Winston Reid, who was later sent off, was grappled to the floor.

Michail Antonio gave West Ham the lead with a header after 24 minutes before Harry Winks equalised on 51 minutes with his first Premier League goal on his first league start.

