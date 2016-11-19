Spurs win as Kane stuns West Ham with two late goals
Heartache for the Hammers
Two quickfire late goals from Harry Kane sealed an astonishing Tottenham Hotspur comeback in a pulsating 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham United at White Hart Lane today.
With Spurs trailing 2-1 and their unbeaten league record in danger, Kane struck from close range two minutes from time and kept his cool to put away a stoppage-time penalty after Son Heung-min was fouled.
It was the second time referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot on Saturday and the ninth penalty he has awarded in 10 games. Manuel Lanzini also scored for West Ham on 68 minutes after Winston Reid, who was later sent off, was grappled to the floor.
Michail Antonio gave West Ham the lead with a header after 24 minutes before Harry Winks equalised on 51 minutes with his first Premier League goal on his first league start.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.