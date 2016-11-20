Advert
Saturday, November 19, 2016, 22:53

Ronaldo scores three as Real beat Atletico

Ronaldo celebrates scoring with his Real Madrid teammates. Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez

Ronaldo celebrates scoring with his Real Madrid teammates. Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid bested their city rivals Atletico 3-0 thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, increasing their lead at the top of La Liga. 

Ronaldo wrong-footed Atletico keeper Jan Oblak as he scored his first from a free-kick, adding a second from the penalty spot and completing his trio in the 77th minute. 

It was the Portuguese forward's 39th hat-trick for the club, with the three goals taking his seasonal La Liga tally to eight.

Zinedine Zidane's men played with verve and were deserved winners, while Atletico struggled to get back into the game after conceding the second. 

Real now have a four-point lead over Barcelona, who could not get past a nine-man Malaga at the Camp Nou. Diego Simeone's men are now nine points off the pace, with their title hopes fading. 

 

