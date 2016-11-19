Low-key Birkirkara save point at the death

BIRKIRKARA 1

ST ANDREWS 1

Birkirkara needed a stoppage-time goal from substitute Matteo Desira Buttigieg to save a point from their clash with St Andrews in today's opening game at the National Stadium,.

The Saints looked set to pull off a shock after Enmy Pena Beltre gave them an early lead. Birkirkara struggled to make a reaction as they lacked their usual flair but Desira Buttigieg, a former Saints player, spared their blushes, albeit this draw extended their winless run to three games.

A low-key first half, played in relentless rain, produced few chances.

Birkirkara had more possession but it was St Andrews who scored against the run of play on 35 minutes.

In a counter-attack, Dale Camilleri moved forward through the middle before releasing the sprinting Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre whose excellent drive from an angled position sailed past the on-rushing Miroslav Kopric and into the net.

As in the first half, Birkirkara tried to seize the initiative from the outset but it was the Saints who almost made it 2-0. Felix Udoh, making headway on the left, sent in a dangerous cross from near the byline and Beltre sped through to hit a first-timer that was stopped by Kopric.

For all their possession, Birkirkara struggled to make a reaction while St Andrews maintained their composure.

They looked to have done enough to win the game but Birkirkara equalised in stoppage time thanks to substitute Matteo Desira Buttigieg who scored from close range following a goalmouth melee.

Beltre, the St Andrews right-back, was named BOV player of the match.