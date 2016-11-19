Advert
Saturday, November 19, 2016, 15:33 by

Reuters

Late equaliser sees Man Utd and Arsenal share the spoils

Mourinho 1, Wenger 1 as United miss the boat

Olivier Giroud heads home Arsenal's equaliser. Photo: Reuters

Olivier Giroud heads home Arsenal's equaliser. Photo: Reuters

Olivier Giroud headed home an 89th-minute equaliser to earn Arsenal a 1-1 draw at Manchester United today and a Premier League point their performance barely merited.

Just when it seemed Jose Mourinho would again prevail in his long-standing feud with Arsene Wenger thanks to a second-half Juan Mata goal, substitute Giroud popped up to head home Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross in the rarest of Arsenal attacks.

Injury-hit United had largely dominated proceedings and looked set to bring relief to Mourinho after an inconsistent start to the season when Mata struck in the 68th minute.

But in a game that never reached the peaks of the fixture that was once the league's defining contest, there was little consolation for Mourinho in improving his unbeaten league record against Wenger to 12 as Arsenal stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17.

More disappointment for Jose Mourinho. Photo: ReutersMore disappointment for Jose Mourinho. Photo: Reuters
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. FIFA takes action against England,...

  2. Watch: Sliema Wanderers go fashionable...

  3. Mourinho suggests FA should have looked...

  4. Close race looms as six or more ...

  5. FA to investigate Rooney reports after...

  6. Real Madrid seek end to Atletico...

  7. RB Leipzig chief laughs off critical ...

  8. Reus eyes comeback in Bayern showdown

  9. FIFA opens proceedings against FA and SFA

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed