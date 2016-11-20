Advert
Saturday, November 19, 2016, 22:37 by

Reuters

Juventus see off Pescara in comfortable home victory

Juventus' Sami Khedira celebrates after scoring first goal . Photo: Reuters/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Sami Khedira celebrates after scoring first goal . Photo: Reuters/Giorgio Perottino

Champions Juventus romped home to a 3-0 win over Pescara this evening to extend their Serie A lead to seven points. 

Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic and Hernanes all scored as the Turin giants extended their home winning streak to 23 league games. 

Hernanes acrobatically celebrates scoring Juventus' third. Photo: Reuters/Giorgio PerottinoHernanes acrobatically celebrates scoring Juventus' third. Photo: Reuters/Giorgio Perottino

Pescara threatened at times and could have taken a shock lead through Gianluca Caprari, but once Sami Khedira opened the account for Juventus the game never really looked in doubt. 

Gonzalo Higuain came close to scoring his eight Serie A goal of the season on several occasions, but a combination of good goalkeeping and the woodwork preventing him from being added to the scoresheet. 

Second-placed Roma visit Atalanta tomorrow. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Sliema Wanderers go fashionable...

  2. Mourinho suggests FA should have looked...

  3. Close race looms as six or more ...

  4. FA to investigate Rooney reports after...

  5. Late equaliser sees Man Utd and Arsenal...

  6. Valletta edge out Sliema to keep title...

  7. Real Madrid seek end to Atletico...

  8. RB Leipzig chief laughs off critical ...

  9. Reus eyes comeback in Bayern showdown

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed