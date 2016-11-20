Juventus see off Pescara in comfortable home victory
Champions Juventus romped home to a 3-0 win over Pescara this evening to extend their Serie A lead to seven points.
Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic and Hernanes all scored as the Turin giants extended their home winning streak to 23 league games.
Pescara threatened at times and could have taken a shock lead through Gianluca Caprari, but once Sami Khedira opened the account for Juventus the game never really looked in doubt.
Gonzalo Higuain came close to scoring his eight Serie A goal of the season on several occasions, but a combination of good goalkeeping and the woodwork preventing him from being added to the scoresheet.
Second-placed Roma visit Atalanta tomorrow.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.