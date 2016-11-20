Juventus see off Pescara in comfortable home victory

Juventus' Sami Khedira celebrates after scoring first goal . Photo: Reuters/Giorgio Perottino

Champions Juventus romped home to a 3-0 win over Pescara this evening to extend their Serie A lead to seven points.

Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic and Hernanes all scored as the Turin giants extended their home winning streak to 23 league games.

Hernanes acrobatically celebrates scoring Juventus' third. Photo: Reuters/Giorgio Perottino

Pescara threatened at times and could have taken a shock lead through Gianluca Caprari, but once Sami Khedira opened the account for Juventus the game never really looked in doubt.

Gonzalo Higuain came close to scoring his eight Serie A goal of the season on several occasions, but a combination of good goalkeeping and the woodwork preventing him from being added to the scoresheet.

Second-placed Roma visit Atalanta tomorrow.