Photos of the week

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

The brightest supermoon in almost 69 years is seen over Malta on November 14. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The supermoon is hidden behind clouds over Malta on November 14. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The supermoon rises behind the Balluta church bell tower in St Julian’s on November 14. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The supermoon rises behind the cross on top of Balluta church in St Julian’s on November 14. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

People wait for the supermoon to emerge from behind a cloud at l-Ahrax tal-Mellieha on November 14. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A statue of the Madonna overlooks the sea as the supermoon rises and a lightning storm strikes off the coast at l-Ahrax tal-Mellieha on November 14. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A statue of the Madonna overlooks the sea as the supermoon rises and a lightning storm strikes off the coast at l-Ahrax tal-Mellieha on November 14. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A statue of the Madonna overlooks the sea as the supermoon rises and a lightning storm strikes off the coast at l-Ahrax tal-Mellieha on November 14. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Remembrance crosses and poppy wreaths are seen on the war memorial cenotaph after the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Floriana on November 13. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Armed Forces of Malta soldiers wear poppies in their caps during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the war memorial cenotaph in Floriana on November 13. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

British military veterans take part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the war memorial cenotaph in Floriana on November 13. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

People help a British military veteran lay a wreath on the war memorial cenotaph during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Floriana on November 13. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

British military veterans take part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the war memorial cenotaph in Floriana on November 13. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Remembrance crosses and a British Parachute Regiment flag are placed in the ground near the war memorial cenotaph after the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Floriana on November 13. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A shaft of sunlight illuminates members of the Judiciary during Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral on Remembrance Sunday on November 13. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Manoel Theatre in Valletta is prepared for the Pink Fashion Show on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Models relax backstage before the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Guests wait for the Pink Fashion Show to begin at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A model presents a creation by Mexx during the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A model presents a creation by Mexx during the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A model presents a creation by Mexx during the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A model presents a creation by Lulu Boutique during the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A model presents a creation by M&Co during the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A model presents a creation by M&Co during the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A model presents a creation by River Island during the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A model presents a creation by River Island during the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A model presents a creation by Rebelli during the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Models present creations by Rebelli during the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A model presents a creation by Rebelli during the Pink Fashion Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Concerned residents hold placards objecting to the proposed Paceville master plan during a protest in St Julian’s on November 12. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A nursing graduate carries an intravenous drip around Valletta as a way of celebrating his university graduation on November 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

University students attend their graduation ceremony at the University of Malta in Tal-Qroqq on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tourists wearing plastic raincoats tour Valletta on November 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Hats are covered from the rain by a plastic sheet in Valletta on November 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tourists wearing plastic raincoats tour Valletta on November 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A woman buys fresh flowers in Valletta on November 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man carries his dog in Valletta on November 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A tourist smokes a cigarette at an outdoor cafe in Valletta on November 13. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

An effigy of a horse held up by a crane forming part of the Ziguzajg festival in St George’s Square in Valletta on November 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Guards parade outside the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta on November 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Portomaso Tower dominates the background in this Valletta street on November 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The setting sun is reflected off aluminium balconies in Marsa on November 13. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The low clouds are illuminated by the Mdina lights on November 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Seagulls fly over Valletta’s Grand Harbour as stormy weather approaches on November 15. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A man cooks chestnuts on an open fire during the feast of St. Martin that attracted hundreds to the traditional hamlet of Bahrija on November 13. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Rows of parked cars are seen in Floriana on November 10. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A woman and child leave the Marsa racecourse at sunset on November 13. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rodney Gatt steers Uhal Berven to victory in the President’s Cup final at the Marsa Racetrack on November 13. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Malta's Andre Schembri fights for the ball with Slovenia's Bostjan Cesar during their 2018 World Cup qualifying match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on November 11. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Malta's Joseph Zerafa fights for the ball with Slovenia's Nik Omladic during their 2018 World Cup qualifying match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on November 11. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Malta's Andrei Agius fights for the ball with Slovenia's Andraz Sporar during their 2018 World Cup qualifying match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on November 11. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi