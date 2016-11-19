Regionalism for Gozo?

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The die was cast for Gozo even before our islands joined the European Union. Simon Busuttil, then the person in charge of our islands’ accession to the EU wrote in his booklet titled Negotiations on Gozo the following:

“Noting that the gross domestic product of the island region of Gozo is significantly lower than that of Malta as a whole… Recognising that the NUTS 3 classification accorded to the island region may not, on its own, ensure implementation of the European Union’s stated commitment to take measures for the less favoured regions.

“Malta will request that the Commission report to the Council on the economic and social situation of Gozo and in particular to the disparities in the social and economic development levels between Gozo and Malta.”

In these few words one can assume how Gozo was sold and betrayed to the general good of achieving NUTS 1 and 2 for Malta, NUTS 3 for Gozo.

Gozo regionalism was thrown to the dogs. So how is it that even to this day, we have politicians and NGOs still hampering for Gozo regionalism? This issue has been discarded by our initial negotiators before our joining the EU. So why lament over spilt milk? What’s done is done. Now we Gozitans have to seek some other road.

Statistics on Gozo are being published for the first time. Although statistics can show different pictures of the reality of things, these statistics are being drawn up for the first time and therefore can really give an indication of our situation.

Regionalism for the Local Councils Association is totally different from that for Gozo. Local council regionalism has proved to cut costs and unnecessary autocratic hurdles. It is working and proven itself to be effective. I do believe there are three regions in our islands: the south, the north, and Gozo.

One recalls the Gozo Council, when its members were not political and nominated by the Colonial government. It was a success. Later on when the council became political and elected, the political sides became heated and disruptive to say the least. Each faction vying against the other on who should take credit for projects done or initiated. In its final years abuse was rampant.

MEP Alfred Sant in a recent meeting with Gozitans once again emphasised this point, stating quite clearly that regionalism cannot happen. Yet some individuals and NGOs still hamper on this lost cause.

Not just that but even ‘intellectuals’ and University students have called for Gozo to have a regional committee. One asks for what and to what purpose?

How will this regionalism, if implemented, affect Gozo when there is a ministry? The saying ‘Too many cooks spoil the broth’ comes to mind. There should only be one head for a rock island seven by nine miles and with a population of 25-26,000 thousand.

On the other hand Gozitans know that their island lacks investments and that the majority of workers are government-employed. This aspect is accepted and makes sense as no previous administrative body has provided Gozo with the required investments and job opportunities, so the government is obliged to be the major employer.

A recent job survey showed that one in five Gozitan workers is working in Malta. What the survey did not show is how many Maltese living in Malta are working in Gozo. The survey shows the lack of opportunities and also irresponsibility of previous administrations for providing and initiating work opportunities for Gozitans in Gozo.

During my union days we used to study and follow courses on how administrative legislative authorities must procure work for citizens as near their locations as possible. This has been a lacuna for the administrators as far as Gozo is concerned. I would like to know, as many other Gozitans, how much of the 10 per cent additional monies promised to Gozo each year has actually been given or spent. If this has been done then it would be very interesting to see the details – on what and how these monies were invested every year.

What Gozo needs is for the Prime Minister as primus inter pares to hand-pick a handful of local intellectuals to draw up adaptable, feasible projects for Gozo and Gozitans. It will be up to the Prime Minister, as the country’s chief, to accept or dismiss the suggestions. If he does agree with some, then the clout of his office would pass these on to the Gozo Minister for implementation.

This way there will be no conflicts of interest. Credit will go to both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Gozo. Everyone would be happy and satisfied. Gozo would benefit if the proposals submitted are implemented.

Otherwise a regional committee, apart from being useless and irreverent, will also be in conflict with persons in high positions. Who will then be the leading light for Gozo, the ministry or the regional committee?

Lino DeBono is a former Labour MP.