Watch: Mike Pence booed at musical, urged to uphold values by cast

Hamilton actor Brandon Victor Dixon addresses Mike Pence after the curtain call.

Vice president-elect Mike Pence became part of the show last night when he attended a performance of a top musical in New York and was directly addressed by the cast.

According to CNN, word spread on social media that Pence was in the house for the hit Hamilton, and during the curtain call, cast member Brandon Dixon, who portrays Aaron Burr, directly addressed Pence.

"Vice President-elect Pence, we welcome you and we truly thank you for joining us here at 'Hamilton: An American Musical.' We really do," Dixon said. "We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and work on behalf of all of us. All of us. Thank you."

From videos and images posted to social media, Pence was greeted inside the theatre earlier in the night by a mixed chorus of applause and boos.

The show was occasionally disrupted by more loud booing at Pence. The irony of a strong conservative who opposes many gay rights attending a hip-hop musical with a pointedly diverse cast was not lost on patrons.