Tourist dissolves in Yellowstone park hot spring

Thermal springs at Yellowstone National Park are no hot tub. Photo: Shutterstock

A man visiting Yellowstone National Park in the USA was partially dissolved after he slipped and fell into a hot spring full of acidic boiling water.

Oregon man Colin Scott and his sister had strayed into one of the park's restricted areas with the intention of finding a hot pool in which to take a dip.

As his sister filmed on her mobile phone, Mr Scott slipped and fell into one of the pools. His sister went to fetch help, but by the time rangers arrived, Mr Scott was dead.

Rangers could not retrieve his body at the time due to a storm in the area, and when they returned the following day, there were no remains to collect.

"In a very short order, there was a significant amount of dissolving," a park official said.

Mr Scott died last June, but information about the nature of his death was only revealed this week in a recently-released park report.

The 3-metre deep pool contained water topping 100 degrees centigrade, and park officials said that Mr Scott likely died very quickly. His death was recorded as "scalding due to submersion in thermal hot spring."

Water at hot springs at Yellowstone contains sulfuric acid that originates as hydrogen sulfide in rocks and soil.

Mr Scott's unfortunate death is not a first for Yellowstone Park. In 1970, a nine-year-old boy died after falling into a hot spring at the park, while a 24-year-old Californian died in similar fashion in 1980 after he dove head-first into a hot spring to try and save a friend's dog who had fallen in.

Prior to Mr Scott, the most recent such death dated back to 2000, when a 20-year-old hiker jumped into a hot spring after mistaking it for a spring.