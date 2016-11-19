Bystander who killed police attacker given a new gun
A bystander who shot and killed a man who was attacking a police officer near a Florida motorway has been given a new gun to replace the one he used in the shooting.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office told the News-Press that the bystander had a concealed weapons permit and ordered 53-year-old Edward Strother to stop attacking the officer before opening fire along Interstate 75 in Estero.
Officials have called the gunman a good Samaritan. With the gun impounded as evidence, local gun shop owner Mark Williams said he offered the man a replacement. Sheriff's officers accompanied the man to the store to pick up the handgun.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.