Bystander who killed police attacker given a new gun

Edward Strother was shot dead.

A bystander who shot and killed a man who was attacking a police officer near a Florida motorway has been given a new gun to replace the one he used in the shooting.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office told the News-Press that the bystander had a concealed weapons permit and ordered 53-year-old Edward Strother to stop attacking the officer before opening fire along Interstate 75 in Estero.

Officials have called the gunman a good Samaritan. With the gun impounded as evidence, local gun shop owner Mark Williams said he offered the man a replacement. Sheriff's officers accompanied the man to the store to pick up the handgun.