Thunderstorm leads to flight diversions and delays

Thunderstorms forced three Malta-bound flights to divert to Sicily this afternoon with others delayed as stormy weather took its toll on airline schedules.

Flights from Amsterdam, Girona and Valencia were diverted to Catania, with two other flights delayed.

Monitoring closely current situation @Malta Airport delays; I am in contact with all related parties #MIA & #MATS for the necessary action — Edward Zammit-Lewis (@ZammitLewisEdw) November 19, 2016

Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis acknowledged the delays and diversions, writing on Twitter that he was in contact with Malta International Airport and Malta Air Traffic Services.

Flights from Paris, Berlin and Brussels due to land in Malta this evening are currently expected between one and two hours later than scheduled.