No more temporary protection certificates for failed asylum seekers

The Refugee Commissioner will no longer be issuing any new Temporary Humanitarian Protection certificates for failed asylum seekers, the government said today, in a review which has incensed NGOs.

Those having their so-called THP-n renewed until October 31, 2017 are to start making arrangements to procure all the required documentation from their country of origin. This would allow them to apply with Identity Malta for the issuing of a residence permit to cover their stay in Malta after that date. The applicants in question would also have to comply with other relevant Identity Malta criteria, including the presentation of a valid employment licence.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela held a meeting with representatives of local NGOs to inform them on the upcoming reform of Temporary Humanitarian Protection- N(ew).

Mr Abela emphasised that the granting of THP-n started in 2010 and was given to failed asylum seekers by the Office of the Refugee Commissioner. Such a status did not originate from any international or national law but was being granted on the basis of an internal administrative policy.

In recent weeks, the ministry, together with the Refugee Commissioner's Office, started a review process of operations that were overdue for a reassessment, including THP-n.

As a result it was decided that current holders of THP-n, who still meet the current eligibility criteria, would have such status renewed until not later than October 31, 2017 by the Office of the Refugee Commissioner.

Those holders whose THP-n status expired and was not renewed due to the current review which was taking place since the end of October, are to contact the Office of the Refugee Commissioner should they wish to renew their status, provided that all eligibility requirements previously in place, are met.

Failure to present such documentation means that the individual in question will continue to be considered as a failed asylum seeker. This is without any prejudice to the migrant's right to apply for an employment licence with Jobsplus, as per current procedures already in place.

Those failed asylum seekers who are current holders of Temporary Humanitarian Protection-n, who, for genuine and manifest humanitarian reasons require some other form of protection, could make a request for Temporary Humanitarian Protection with the Office of the Refugee Commissioner.

This status may be granted on a case-by-case basis to applicants for international protection who do not qualify for refugee or subsidiary protection, but who likewise, could be awarded protection on the basis of humanitarian reasons.

It is therefore not considered that the discontinuation of Temporary Humanitarian Protection-n would have an adverse impact on current holders of such status who face genuine humanitarian issues.

The ministry said the detention of a number of irregular immigrants by Immigration Police this week is completely unrelated to the review of this status hereby discussed. Those currently detained are not in possession of this or any other status.