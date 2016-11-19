Motorcyclist seriously injured on Tower Road

A 30-year-old Portuguese man was seriously injured after he lost control of his motorcycle in an accident in Sliema this morning.

The man, a resident of Mġarr, was riding his bike on Tower Road in Sliema around 5am when the accident happened, according to the police.

He was rushed to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance. Police are investigating.

Motorbike accidents have dominated news reports in 2016, with the latest fatality happening last Sunday on the Coast Road.