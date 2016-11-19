Advert
Saturday, November 19, 2016, 08:15

Motorcyclist seriously injured on Tower Road

A 30-year-old Portuguese man was seriously injured after he lost control of his motorcycle in an accident in Sliema this morning. 

The man, a resident of Mġarr, was riding his bike on Tower Road in Sliema around 5am when the accident happened, according to the police. 

He was rushed to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance. Police are investigating. 

Motorbike accidents have dominated news reports in 2016, with the latest fatality happening last Sunday on the Coast Road. 

 

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Teacher arrested on sexual abuse suspicions

  2. Teacher in alleged sexual abuse case...

  3. Out in the pouring rain

  4. Patriotti Maltin to contest the general...

  5. Stockbrokers stunned by commissions...

  6. Gonzi among speakers for post...

  7. Difficult to crack Panama secrecy, MEPs...

  8. Hunter hospitalised after he was...

  9. Heirs lose compensation case as court...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed